Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 235,941 shares of company stock worth $21,331,732. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

