South State CORP. Has $28,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 237.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,129.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC opened at $42.35 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

