The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $95.41 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

