Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 521 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,401,147 shares of company stock worth $98,406,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

