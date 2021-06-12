Argent Trust Co Has $2.99 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $95.43.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

