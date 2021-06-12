Palladiem LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Palladiem LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $46.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72.

