Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after buying an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $117,041,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRAY opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

