Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in AON by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,207,000 after buying an additional 327,210 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $46,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $250.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

