Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,587,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,524,438. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $338.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.