$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.12. Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OFIX stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $42.35. 60,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,954. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.32 million, a PE ratio of -28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

