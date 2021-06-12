Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TEZNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEZNY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,576. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

