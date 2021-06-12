Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $871,720.08 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08.

Aldo John Pagliari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78.

Snap-on stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,699. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,753,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

