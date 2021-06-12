Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Declines By 82.9%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,027,000 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the May 13th total of 17,670,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 409.1 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

