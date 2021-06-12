Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Declines By 82.9%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,027,000 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the May 13th total of 17,670,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 409.1 days.
Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
