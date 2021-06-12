Financial Life Advisors Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,816,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 28,375,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,267,016. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

