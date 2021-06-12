-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.73. 248,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,375. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

