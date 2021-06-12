Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPTN. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NPTN traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 763,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,769. The stock has a market cap of $559.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.98. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,578 shares of company stock worth $2,239,722 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 761,781 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

