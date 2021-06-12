Cynosure Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 2.3% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after buying an additional 34,293 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 160,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.71. 161,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

