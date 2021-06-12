Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.30. 965,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

