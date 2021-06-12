Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys 8,765 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in US Foods by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in US Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in US Foods by 112.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,310. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,812. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

