Tourmaline Oil Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,845. The stock has a market cap of C$9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$33.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.44.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.83.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,932,427.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

