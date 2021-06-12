Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises 1.2% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Qorvo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.31. The stock had a trading volume of 525,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.61. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.