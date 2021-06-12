Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Howard Hughes worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,367,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $17,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 198,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 152,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 166,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.91. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

