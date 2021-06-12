Great Elm Capital Co. (GECC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Shares of GECC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 528,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 64.92%. Research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GECC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

