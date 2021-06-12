Aequim Alternative Investments LP Sells 3,375,800 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,375,800 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $168,783,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,172 shares of company stock valued at $75,161,045. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.82. 1,671,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,376. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.84.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

