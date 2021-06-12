Aequim Alternative Investments LP Sells 102,500 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,500 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Five Point were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. 76,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,636. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 116,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

