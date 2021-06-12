Aequim Alternative Investments LP Buys New Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 732,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 0.26% of Centennial Resource Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 4,403,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,349. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.