Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $1.61 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2,963.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,616,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after purchasing an additional 118,697 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,398,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,864 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. 4,232,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,650. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.