Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Buys 619,275 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,783,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,275 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 24.5% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.80% of Trip.com Group worth $189,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

TCOM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,383. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.