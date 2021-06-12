Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report sales of $20.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. Agenus reported sales of $26.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $76.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $109.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.18 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of AGEN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

