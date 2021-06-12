Method Finance (MTHD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,939.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Method Finance has a market cap of $2.12 million and $17,939.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00800497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.72 or 0.08373104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,096,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTHDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.