Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Nuance Communications also reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NUAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,546,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,747.87 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.