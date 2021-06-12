Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Reaches $0.32

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $492,518.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00800497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.72 or 0.08373104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086753 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.