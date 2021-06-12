Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KMPR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 193,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

