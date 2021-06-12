Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX traded up $2.86 on Monday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,689,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,941. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.