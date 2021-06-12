Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 901,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

