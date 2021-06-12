Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.52. 2,399,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,691. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

