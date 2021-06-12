iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,228,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.45% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,553,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 157,508 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 342,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 103,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

