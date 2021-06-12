Clayton Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25,369 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Ameresco makes up 1.2% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,899,520 over the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMRC stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 292,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

