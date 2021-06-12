USS Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after buying an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

