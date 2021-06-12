USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $3.26 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

