USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

NYSE:OXY remained flat at $$28.33 during midday trading on Friday. 10,863,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,096,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.