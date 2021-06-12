PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

PPG opened at $177.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

