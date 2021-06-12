Heritage Trust Co Buys 236 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $85.47 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

