Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 1,175 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 25,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,760,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 85,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.93 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

