Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.2% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 16,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 194.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,970,000 after purchasing an additional 233,263 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $131.94 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.