Heritage Trust Co Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

