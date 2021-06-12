CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $114,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $228.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.95.

