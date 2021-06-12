Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $624,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $123.17 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $123.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.