Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $333,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $25.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,325.48. 111,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,270.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.