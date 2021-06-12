Biechele Royce Advisors Decreases Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Canon accounts for 1.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Canon were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Canon by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE CAJ traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 135,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.65.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.